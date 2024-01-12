Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Up 0.40% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.43% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the SAND share is $6.31, that puts it down -24.95 from that peak though still a striking 15.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) registered a 5.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.43% in intraday trading to $5.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.34%, and it has moved by 12.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.25%. The short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) is 6.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) shares have gone down -9.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.18% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then drop -88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sandstorm Gold Ltd is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.70%, with the float percentage being 63.47%. Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 291 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.97 million shares (or 16.18% of all shares), a total value of $239.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.18 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 9.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $140.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.98 million, or about 4.72% of the stock, which is worth about $69.69 million.