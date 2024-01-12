RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.06% or $0.9. The 52-week high for the RTX share is $104.91, that puts it down -21.68 from that peak though still a striking 20.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.56. The company’s market capitalization is $123.98B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.75 million shares over the past three months.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) trade information

RTX Corp (RTX) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $86.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.99%, and it has moved by 6.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.42%. The short interest in RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) is 61.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.42 day(s) to cover.

RTX Corp (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RTX Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RTX Corp (RTX) shares have gone down -10.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.60% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.20% this quarter and then drop -9.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.95 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.79 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.09 billion and $15.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.80% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.29%. While earnings are projected to return 4.65% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.17% per annum.

RTX Dividends

RTX Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RTX Corp is 2.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

RTX Corp insiders own 0.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.03%, with the float percentage being 81.09%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,684 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 125.3 million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $12.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 124.35 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RTX Corp (RTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 45.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.47 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.79 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.41 billion.