Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO)

During the last session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares were 2.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.81% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MREO share is $2.80, that puts it up 0.71 from that peak though still a striking 75.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $362.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 million shares over the past three months.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MREO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) registered a 1.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.25%, and it has moved by 41.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 228.86%. The short interest in Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) is 1.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 33.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MREO is trading at a discount of -77.3% off the target high and -41.84% off the low.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) shares have gone up 115.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.41% against 15.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.31%. While earnings are projected to return 31.56% in 2024.

MREO Dividends

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.89%, with the float percentage being 53.17%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.62 million shares (or 17.15% of all shares), a total value of $15.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.36 million shares, is of Suvretta Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Tekla Healthcare Investors owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.64 million.