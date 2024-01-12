PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTCT) Has Gained 4.39% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the PTCT share is $59.84, that puts it down -107.99 from that peak though still a striking 39.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.93. PTCT has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $28.77 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.42%, and it has moved by 11.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.14%. The short interest in PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) is 9.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.15, which implies an increase of 1.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, PTCT is trading at a discount of -77.27% off the target high and 40.91% off the low.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PTC Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) shares have gone down -27.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.62% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.05%. While earnings are projected to return 24.87% in 2024, the next five years will return -9.51% per annum.

PTCT Dividends

PTC Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 19 and February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PTC Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s Major holders

PTC Therapeutics Inc insiders own 2.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.06%, with the float percentage being 114.99%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.25 million shares (or 13.61% of all shares), a total value of $416.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $307.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $77.9 million.