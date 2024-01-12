Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ: XPDB) Shares Have Been Up About 0.56% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2024

During the recent session, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDB)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the XPDB share is $11.24, that puts it down -4.07 from that peak though still a striking 6.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.11. The company’s market capitalization is $192.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 74680.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 71.33K shares over the past three months.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDB) trade information

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (XPDB) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $10.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.47%, and it has moved by 1.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.98%. The short interest in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDB) is 4210.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

XPDB Dividends

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:XPDB)’s Major holders

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.28%, with the float percentage being 105.28%. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 8.87% of all shares), a total value of $10.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Davidson Kempner Partners’ that is approximately 7.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp (XPDB) shares are Merger Fund, The and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26046.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.