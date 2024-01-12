One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI)

During the last session, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.33% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the HSAI share is $30.35, that puts it down -270.12 from that peak though still a striking 10.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.35. The company’s market capitalization is $783.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 503.54K shares over the past three months.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. HSAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) registered a 7.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.33% in intraday trading to $8.20 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.40%, and it has moved by -17.00% in 30 days. The short interest in Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hesai Group ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) shares have gone down -31.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -92.00% against 19.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.60% compared to the previous financial year.

HSAI Dividends

Hesai Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders

Hesai Group ADR insiders own 23.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.67%, with the float percentage being 53.50%. Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.69 million shares (or 11.19% of all shares), a total value of $112.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.85 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 2.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $5.39 million.