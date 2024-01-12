Now Is The Time To Buy Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC)

During the recent session, Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the OBDC share is $15.27, that puts it down -0.93 from that peak though still a striking 23.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.51. The company’s market capitalization is $5.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.80 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC) trade information

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $15.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.14%, and it has moved by 0.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.30%. The short interest in Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC) is 8.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.52 day(s) to cover.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blue Owl Capital Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) shares have gone up 10.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.46% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.10% this quarter and then jump 4.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $397.75 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $394.55 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $350.51 million and $377.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.50% and then jump by 4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.35%. While earnings are projected to return 35.21% in 2024.

OBDC Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blue Owl Capital Corp is 1.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Corp insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.48%, with the float percentage being 43.54%. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E is the largest shareholder of the company, while 371 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 22.75 million shares (or 5.84% of all shares), a total value of $343.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.75 million shares, is of California, University of-Regents’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $328.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) shares are VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Putnam BDC ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF owns about 6.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $6.68 million.