Now Is A Good Time To Buy VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG)

During the recent session, VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s traded shares were 1.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -33.31% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the VCIG share is $24.20, that puts it down -2226.92 from that peak though still a striking -44.23% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $38.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 114.73K shares over the past three months.

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information

VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) registered a -33.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -33.31% in intraday trading to $1.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -49.00%, and it has moved by -55.92% in 30 days. The short interest in VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

VCIG Dividends

VCI Global Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders

VCI Global Ltd insiders own 79.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.22%, with the float percentage being 1.07%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23006.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19183.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.