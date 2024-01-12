Now Is A Good Time To Buy Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM)

During the recent session, Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.02% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SVM share is $4.20, that puts it down -66.67 from that peak though still a striking 17.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $444.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) registered a 7.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.02% in intraday trading to $2.52, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by -0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.10%. The short interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM) is 3.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvercorp Metals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) shares have gone down -18.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against 9.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.09%. While earnings are projected to return 72.92% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Silvercorp Metals Inc insiders own 4.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.53%, with the float percentage being 35.07%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.44 million shares (or 4.77% of all shares), a total value of $23.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.09 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.32 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $10.16 million.