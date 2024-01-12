Now Is A Good Time To Buy Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW)

During the recent session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares were 4.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.23% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the SBSW share is $12.44, that puts it down -136.5 from that peak though still a striking 23.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $3.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.05 million shares over the past three months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) registered a 7.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.23% in intraday trading to $5.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.03%, and it has moved by 17.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.77%. The short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) is 21.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) shares have gone down -26.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -57.50% against 9.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.50% compared to the previous financial year.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR is 0.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.