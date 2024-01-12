Now Is A Good Time To Buy On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)

During the recent session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the ONON share is $37.08, that puts it down -30.43 from that peak though still a striking 30.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.90. The company’s market capitalization is $9.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.90 million shares over the past three months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

On Holding AG (ONON) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.94% in intraday trading to $28.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.00%, and it has moved by 0.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.41%. The short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 26.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that On Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. On Holding AG (ONON) shares have gone down -14.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.21% against -18.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.20% compared to the previous financial year.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders own 25.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.85%, with the float percentage being 66.00%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 380 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 28.34 million shares (or 9.99% of all shares), a total value of $799.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.89 million shares, is of Jennison Associates LLC’s that is approximately 2.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $222.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of On Holding AG (ONON) shares are Fidelity Contrafund K6 Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund K6 Fund owns about 9.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $270.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.22 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $231.63 million.