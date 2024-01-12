Now Is A Good Time To Buy KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE)

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 6.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.73. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $20.86, that puts it down -41.52 from that peak though still a striking 8.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.56. The company’s market capitalization is $17.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.22. BEKE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.90%, and it has moved by -2.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.00%. The short interest in KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE) is 28.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.6 day(s) to cover.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) shares have gone down -6.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 232.35% against -11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then drop -39.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.66 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.46 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.41 billion and $2.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.50% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.42%. While earnings are projected to return 240.37% in 2024, the next five years will return 61.30% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KE Holdings Inc ADR is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc ADR insiders own 1.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.52%, with the float percentage being 42.12%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 459 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.82 million shares (or 2.98% of all shares), a total value of $531.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $451.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 11.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.82 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $153.64 million.