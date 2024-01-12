Now Is A Good Time To Buy Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR)

During the last session, Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR)’s traded shares were 10.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the JNPR share is $37.71, that puts it up 0.11 from that peak though still a striking 34.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.87. The company’s market capitalization is $12.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.52 million shares over the past three months.

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.94. JNPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $37.75 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.81%, and it has moved by 28.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.60%. The short interest in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) is 17.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.05, which implies a decrease of -1.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, JNPR is trading at a discount of -5.96% off the target high and 25.83% off the low.

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Juniper Networks Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) shares have gone up 21.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.95% against -3.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.39%. While earnings are projected to return 17.53% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Juniper Networks Inc is 0.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Juniper Networks Inc insiders own 1.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.78%, with the float percentage being 92.98%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 796 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.66 million shares (or 12.65% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 26.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $832.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.1 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $316.36 million.