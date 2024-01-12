Now Is A Good Time To Buy Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)

During the recent session, Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the COTY share is $13.46, that puts it down -9.7 from that peak though still a striking 26.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.02. The company’s market capitalization is $10.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.76 million shares over the past three months.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) trade information

Coty Inc (COTY) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $12.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.53%, and it has moved by 3.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.10%. The short interest in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) is 18.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

Coty Inc (COTY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coty Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coty Inc (COTY) shares have gone up 0.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.42% against -6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -13.60% this quarter and then drop -68.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.67 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

COTY Dividends

Coty Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Coty Inc is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s Major holders

Coty Inc insiders own 59.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.97%, with the float percentage being 96.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 457 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.77 million shares (or 5.22% of all shares), a total value of $550.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $430.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coty Inc (COTY) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 11.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.63 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $130.67 million.