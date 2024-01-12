Now Is A Good Time To Buy Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA)

During the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares were 2.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.23% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CNXA share is $20.76, that puts it down -8926.09 from that peak though still a striking 26.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $0.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) registered a 2.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.23% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.40%, and it has moved by -1.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.79%. The short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc insiders own 10.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.12%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 244.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $54.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 266.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3096.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $696.0 market value.