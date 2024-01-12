Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX)

During the recent session, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CX share is $8.46, that puts it down -8.46 from that peak though still a striking 39.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.72. The company’s market capitalization is $11.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.05 million shares over the past three months.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $7.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.50%, and it has moved by 9.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.79%. The short interest in Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares have gone up 6.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.11% against 29.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 241.70% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.21 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.16 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.87 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 6.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.42%. While earnings are projected to return 77.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.60% per annum.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.56%, with the float percentage being 30.56%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 365 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 52.74 million shares (or 3.77% of all shares), a total value of $411.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.43 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 2.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $276.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 18.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.88 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $92.7 million.