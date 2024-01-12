Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)

During the last session, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the CAVA share is $58.10, that puts it down -35.31 from that peak though still a striking 32.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.62. CAVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $CAVA Group, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $42.94 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.58%, and it has moved by 32.16% in 30 days. The short interest in Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 9.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Cava Group Inc insiders own 3.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.01%, with the float percentage being 69.52%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.01 million shares (or 28.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.67 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $518.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $26.05 million.