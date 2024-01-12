Now Is A Good Time To Buy AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU)

During the recent session, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.27% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the AU share is $30.26, that puts it down -72.23 from that peak though still a striking 15.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.91. The company’s market capitalization is $7.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.47 million shares over the past three months.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) registered a 4.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.27% in intraday trading to $17.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by 4.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.17%. The short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) is 7.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AngloGold Ashanti Plc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) shares have gone down -21.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.71% against 6.70.

While earnings are projected to return -3.24% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.20% per annum.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is 0.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.56%, with the float percentage being 58.61%.