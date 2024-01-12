Now Is A Good Time To Buy American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)

During the last session, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s traded shares were 2.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.50% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AMWL share is $4.28, that puts it down -272.17 from that peak though still a striking 19.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $330.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.19 million shares over the past three months.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.69. AMWL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

American Well Corporation (AMWL) registered a -6.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.50% in intraday trading to $1.15 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.45%, and it has moved by -0.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.05%. The short interest in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.4 day(s) to cover.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Well Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares have gone down -47.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -142.42% against 11.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.04%. While earnings are projected to return -143.12% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

American Well Corporation insiders own 4.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.01%, with the float percentage being 59.54%. Senvest Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.21 million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $46.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.96 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Well Corporation (AMWL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.76 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $12.1 million.