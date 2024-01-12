Now Is A Good Time To Buy Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD)

During the last session, Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.20% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $17.00, that puts it down -16.92 from that peak though still a striking 56.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.33. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 691.83K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.69. ACCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc (ACCD) registered a -3.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.20% in intraday trading to $14.54 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.05%, and it has moved by 53.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.25%. The short interest in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 3.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

Accolade Inc (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc (ACCD) shares have gone up 6.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.12% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.80% this quarter and then jump 19.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.18 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.29 million by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.43%. While earnings are projected to return 78.27% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc insiders own 2.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.66%, with the float percentage being 86.17%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $88.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.1 million shares, is of Brown Advisory Inc.’s that is approximately 8.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 3.18% of the stock, which is worth about $32.67 million.