Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Rose 30.61% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -12.62%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 9.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $22.75, that puts it down -29.93 from that peak though still a striking 30.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.15. The company’s market capitalization is $7.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.00 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.42. NCLH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $17.51 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.79%, and it has moved by -4.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.83%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is 40.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.66, which implies an increase of 6.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, NCLH is trading at a discount of -42.78% off the target high and 20.05% off the low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) shares have gone down -18.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.38% against 25.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.96 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.03 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.20% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.