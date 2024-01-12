Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) On Thursday – Up 16.0 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 13.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.29% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $5.04, that puts it down -44.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.94. The company’s market capitalization is $19.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.17 million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.21. NOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Nokia Corporation Sponsored.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) registered a 0.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.29% in intraday trading to $3.50 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.45%, and it has moved by 12.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.13%. The short interest in Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE:NOK) is 25.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.99, which implies an increase of 12.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.70 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, NOK is trading at a discount of -85.71% off the target high and 22.86% off the low.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nokia Corp ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) shares have gone down -19.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.91% against -3.40.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nokia Corp ADR is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.88 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.