Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Has Been Falling -16.30% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s traded shares were 8.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.94% or -$1.14. The 52-week high for the MTCH share is $54.60, that puts it down -45.06 from that peak though still a striking 26.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.85. The company’s market capitalization is $10.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.41 million shares over the past three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.83. MTCH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) registered a -2.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.94% in intraday trading to $37.64 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.51%, and it has moved by 16.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.30%. The short interest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is 9.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Match Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares have gone down -20.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.40% against 25.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.30% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $861.46 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $866.91 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $786.15 million and $793.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.60% and then jump by 9.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.82%. While earnings are projected to return 55.95% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.12% per annum.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Match Group Inc. insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.82%, with the float percentage being 100.53%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 924 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.35 million shares (or 11.63% of all shares), a total value of $1.35 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.72 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $364.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.7 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $231.17 million.