Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 12.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.30% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $18.36, that puts it down -38.05 from that peak though still a striking 40.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $5.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.59 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.86. LYFT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 43 analysts who have looked at this stock. 33 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc (LYFT) registered a -0.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.30% in intraday trading to $13.30 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.39%, and it has moved by -7.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.08%. The short interest in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 52.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.90, which implies a decrease of -3.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of -35.34% off the target high and 47.37% off the low.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares have gone up 15.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 136.67% against 22.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 billion as predicted by 31 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.18 billion and $981.42 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.80% and then jump by 13.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.53%. While earnings are projected to return 130.38% in 2024.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc insiders own 9.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.03%, with the float percentage being 89.18%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 509 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.31 million shares (or 14.65% of all shares), a total value of $530.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $290.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 21.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $276.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.73 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $93.26 million.