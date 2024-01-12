Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE): Can A Stock That’s Up 1.86% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s traded shares were 16.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the KVUE share is $27.80, that puts it down -26.77 from that peak though still a striking 18.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.82. The company’s market capitalization is $41.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.25 million shares over the past three months.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KVUE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $21.93 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.93%, and it has moved by 6.51% in 30 days. The short interest in Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is 36.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kenvue Inc is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.