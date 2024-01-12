Is Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Hit More of the Losses Given A -32.12% Dip From High?

During the last session, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares were 9.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $89.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the DIS share is $118.18, that puts it down -32.12 from that peak though still a striking 11.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $78.73. The company’s market capitalization is $163.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.43 million shares over the past three months.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.81. DIS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.01.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Walt Disney Co (DIS) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $89.45 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.23%, and it has moved by -2.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.39%. The short interest in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is 26.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.08, which implies an increase of 13.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, DIS is trading at a discount of -34.15% off the target high and 29.57% off the low.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Walt Disney Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Walt Disney Co (DIS) shares have gone down -1.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.49% against -30.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.00% this quarter and then jump 9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.73 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.33 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.23%. While earnings are projected to return 14.70% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.96% per annum.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Walt Disney Co is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Walt Disney Co insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.96%, with the float percentage being 65.00%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,653 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 148.89 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $13.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 121.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.89 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Walt Disney Co (DIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 56.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.51 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $3.88 billion.