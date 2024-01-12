Is Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) Still A Buy After sinking -3.56% Last Week?

During the last session, Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE)’s traded shares were 20.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.74% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the VALE share is $18.56, that puts it down -24.73 from that peak though still a striking 19.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.03. The company’s market capitalization is $64.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.55 million shares over the past three months.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.78. VALE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) registered a 0.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $14.88 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.56%, and it has moved by 0.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.81%. The short interest in Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE) is 45.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.50, which implies an increase of 82.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, VALE is trading at a discount of -538.44% off the target high and -390.59% off the low.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vale S.A. ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) shares have gone up 7.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.95% against -13.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.41%. While earnings are projected to return -44.36% in 2024, the next five years will return -12.46% per annum.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vale S.A. ADR is 1.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Vale S.A. ADR insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.94%, with the float percentage being 17.94%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 689 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 107.43 million shares (or 2.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81.65 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 1.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.1 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 40.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $541.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38.24 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $512.37 million.