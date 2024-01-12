Is United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X)’s traded shares were 7.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the X share is $50.20, that puts it down -5.17 from that peak though still a striking 57.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.40. The company’s market capitalization is $10.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.68 million shares over the past three months.

United States Steel Corp. (X) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.78. X has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) trade information

United States Steel Corp. (X) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $47.73 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.35%, and it has moved by 32.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.37%. The short interest in United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) is 17.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.50, which implies a decrease of -30.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, X is trading at a premium of 16.2% off the target high and 30.86% off the low.

United States Steel Corp. (X) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United States Steel Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United States Steel Corp. (X) shares have gone up 90.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.68% against -32.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -71.30% this quarter and then drop -6.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.89 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.33 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.34 billion and $4.25 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.30% and then jump by 1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.11%. While earnings are projected to return -57.21% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United States Steel Corp. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

United States Steel Corp. insiders own 1.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.75%, with the float percentage being 81.72%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 597 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.68 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $542.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $525.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United States Steel Corp. (X) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $226.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.34 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $158.62 million.