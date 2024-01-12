Is Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.74% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the JWN share is $27.15, that puts it down -49.18 from that peak though still a striking 29.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.88. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) registered a -0.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.74% in intraday trading to $18.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.14%, and it has moved by 9.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.93%. The short interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 19.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordstrom, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) shares have gone down -8.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.89% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.20% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.38 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.18 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.19%. While earnings are projected to return 20.53% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.35% per annum.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordstrom, Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Nordstrom, Inc. insiders own 39.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.63%, with the float percentage being 88.04%. El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 442 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.76 million shares (or 9.74% of all shares), a total value of $322.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $208.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $61.01 million.