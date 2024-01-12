Is Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s traded shares were 6.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the MBLY share is $48.11, that puts it down -55.04 from that peak though still a striking 9.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.19. The company’s market capitalization is $25.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.68. MBLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $31.03 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.54%, and it has moved by -24.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.18%. The short interest in Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 18.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.39 day(s) to cover.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mobileye Global Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) shares have gone down -28.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.27% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.70% this quarter and then drop -121.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $640.38 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $318.24 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $565 million and $454.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.30% and then drop by -30.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 0.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.24% per annum.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Mobileye Global Inc insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 121.25%, with the float percentage being 123.72%. Jennison Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 331 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.13 million shares (or 17.13% of all shares), a total value of $619.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.09 million shares, is of Norges Bank Investment Management’s that is approximately 12.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $423.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 3.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.78 million, or about 4.02% of the stock, which is worth about $168.63 million.