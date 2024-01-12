Is Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the KURA share is $15.86, that puts it down -2.45 from that peak though still a striking 52.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.41. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.21. KURA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $15.48 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.96%, and it has moved by 44.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.65%. The short interest in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 9.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.29, which implies an increase of 45.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, KURA is trading at a discount of -139.02% off the target high and 32.17% off the low.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kura Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) shares have gone up 54.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.96% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.20% this quarter and then drop -18.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.93%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.93% per annum.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.