Is Intel Corp.’s (NASDAQ: INTC) 1.64% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares were 31.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the INTC share is $51.28, that puts it down -7.64 from that peak though still a striking 48.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.73. The company’s market capitalization is $200.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 39.48 million shares over the past three months.

Intel Corp. (INTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.88. INTC has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 42 analysts who have looked at this stock. 27 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.45.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Intel Corp. (INTC) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.36% in intraday trading to $47.64 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.64%, and it has moved by 6.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.82%. The short interest in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is 71.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.33, which implies a decrease of -15.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, INTC is trading at a discount of -42.74% off the target high and 64.32% off the low.

Intel Corp. (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intel Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intel Corp. (INTC) shares have gone up 40.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -48.37% against -11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 350.00% this quarter and then jump 950.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.15 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.28 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.04 billion and $11.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.90% and then jump by 29.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.46%. While earnings are projected to return -48.89% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.62% per annum.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Intel Corp. is 0.71, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Intel Corp. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.97%, with the float percentage being 66.01%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,177 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 379.49 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $12.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 333.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intel Corp. (INTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 130.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.35 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99.31 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $3.32 billion.