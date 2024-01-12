Is Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DSKE share is $9.57, that puts it down -18.15 from that peak though still a striking 49.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.06. The company’s market capitalization is $376.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 603.72K shares over the past three months.

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) trade information

Daseke Inc (DSKE) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $8.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.06%, and it has moved by 88.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.53%. The short interest in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

Daseke Inc (DSKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Daseke Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Daseke Inc (DSKE) shares have gone up 10.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -137.14% against -15.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.79%. While earnings are projected to return -125.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

DSKE Dividends

Daseke Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s Major holders

Daseke Inc insiders own 17.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.80%, with the float percentage being 67.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.92 million shares (or 6.37% of all shares), a total value of $20.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Daseke Inc (DSKE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $7.82 million.