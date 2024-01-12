Is Applied UV Inc’s (NASDAQ: AUVI) 35.71% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s traded shares were 39.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.33% or $0.76. The 52-week high for the AUVI share is $242.50, that puts it down -7876.97 from that peak though still a striking 51.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $3.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 723.49K shares over the past three months.

Applied UV Inc (AUVI) registered a 33.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.33% in intraday trading to $3.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.71%, and it has moved by 47.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.90%. The short interest in Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

Applied UV Inc (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 115.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.84 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.45 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.91 million and $5.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 83.60% and then jump by 94.80% in the coming quarter.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.