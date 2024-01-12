Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX)

During the last session, Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.61% or $0.75. The 52-week high for the TNGX share is $13.03, that puts it down -22.92 from that peak though still a striking 76.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 994.58K shares over the past three months.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.17. TNGX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) trade information

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) registered a 7.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.61% in intraday trading to $10.60 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.73%, and it has moved by 13.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.66%. The short interest in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) is 10.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.56 day(s) to cover.

Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tango Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) shares have gone up 207.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.01% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.62 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.04 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.41 million and $5.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.50% and then jump by 39.40% in the coming quarter.

TNGX Dividends

Tango Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.