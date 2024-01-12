Investing In Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the WBX share is $6.53, that puts it down -264.8 from that peak though still a striking 30.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $352.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 902.54K shares over the past three months.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Wallbox N.V (WBX) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $1.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.49%, and it has moved by 4.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.36%. The short interest in Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) is 3.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.06 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Wallbox N.V insiders own 77.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.67%, with the float percentage being 59.73%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $13.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wallbox N.V (WBX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 3.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $9.06 million.