Investing In Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.28% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the CDZI share is $5.80, that puts it down -114.02 from that peak though still a striking 2.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $181.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 169.75K shares over the past three months.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. CDZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) registered a -8.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.28% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.40%, and it has moved by -12.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.42%. The short interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is 4.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 81.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CDZI is trading at a discount of -453.51% off the target high and -453.51% off the low.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cadiz Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares have gone down -29.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.67% against 26.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $809k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $368k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $185k and $599k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 337.30% and then drop by -38.60% in the coming quarter.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Cadiz Inc. insiders own 40.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.38%, with the float percentage being 65.95%. Odey Asset Management Llp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 8.78% of all shares), a total value of $23.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 million shares, is of B. Riley Asset Management, Llc’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $4.41 million.