Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) Is Up 19.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -7.67% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the NTLA share is $47.48, that puts it down -68.67 from that peak though still a striking 19.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.41. NTLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.53% in intraday trading to $28.15 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.64%, and it has moved by -0.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.55%. The short interest in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 10.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.79, which implies an increase of 62.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $145.00 respectively. As a result, NTLA is trading at a discount of -415.1% off the target high and -3.02% off the low.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intellia Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) shares have gone down -38.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.53% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.00% this quarter and then drop -23.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.34 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.1 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.79%. While earnings are projected to return 12.13% in 2024, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.