Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) At $37.86 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s traded shares were 1.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the IDYA share is $37.25, that puts it up 1.61 from that peak though still a striking 64.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.29. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $37.86, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.38%, and it has moved by 16.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.54%. The short interest in Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) is 8.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.26 day(s) to cover.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ideaya Biosciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) shares have gone up 67.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.32% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.00% this quarter and then drop -20.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.72 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.65 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.02 million and $6.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 116.80% and then drop by -43.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.27%. While earnings are projected to return -34.28% in 2024.

IDYA Dividends

Ideaya Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

Ideaya Biosciences Inc insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.13%, with the float percentage being 96.23%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 5.28 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $199.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $173.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $79.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.74 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $65.86 million.