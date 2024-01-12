Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Is Worth Evaluating At $440.58

During the recent session, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $440.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$14.41. The 52-week high for the HUM share is $541.21, that puts it down -22.84 from that peak though still a striking 3.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $423.29. The company’s market capitalization is $54.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) trade information

Humana Inc. (HUM) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $440.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -8.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.63%. The short interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

Humana Inc. (HUM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Humana Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Humana Inc. (HUM) shares have gone up 1.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.08% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.00% this quarter and then jump 9.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.53 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.51 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.44 billion and $25.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.80% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.60%. While earnings are projected to return 12.06% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.80% per annum.

HUM Dividends

Humana Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Humana Inc. is 3.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s Major holders

Humana Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.18%, with the float percentage being 94.34%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,547 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.19 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $4.89 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Humana Inc. (HUM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.69 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.98 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $1.3 billion.