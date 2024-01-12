How Will Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Look After It Drops -20.56% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares were 8.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the BKR share is $37.58, that puts it down -20.56 from that peak though still a striking 16.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.12. The company’s market capitalization is $31.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.85 million shares over the past three months.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.55. BKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $31.17 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.26%, and it has moved by -4.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.97%. The short interest in Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR) is 17.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.70, which implies an increase of 25.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, BKR is trading at a discount of -47.58% off the target high and -12.29% off the low.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baker Hughes Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares have gone down -10.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.40% against 19.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.30% this quarter and then jump 46.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.92 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.54 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.91 billion and $5.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.20% and then jump by 14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.47%. While earnings are projected to return 76.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 43.70% per annum.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baker Hughes Co is 0.77, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Co insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.40%, with the float percentage being 96.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,143 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 122.88 million shares (or 14.83% of all shares), a total value of $3.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baker Hughes Co (BKR) shares are Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 36.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.57 million, or about 3.81% of the stock, which is worth about $998.0 million.