How Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -6.48% YTD?

During the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares were 5.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.41% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the VTYX share is $47.25, that puts it down -1945.45 from that peak though still a striking 10.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $136.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.93 million shares over the past three months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. VTYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.9.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) registered a -9.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.41% in intraday trading to $2.31 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.97%, and it has moved by 6.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.10%. The short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 5.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares have gone down -93.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.04% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.20% this quarter and then drop -27.90% in the quarter after that.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc insiders own 3.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.39%, with the float percentage being 112.49%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 14.57% of all shares), a total value of $280.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.95 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 6.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $129.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $54.06 million.