Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) Stock Dropped -0.33% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares were 1.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the HAL share is $43.85, that puts it down -27.73 from that peak though still a striking 18.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.84. The company’s market capitalization is $30.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.68 million shares over the past three months.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Halliburton Co. (HAL) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $34.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.57%, and it has moved by -0.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.26%. The short interest in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) is 19.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Halliburton Co. (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Halliburton Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares have gone down -6.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.79% against 19.40.

While earnings are projected to return 41.95% in 2024, the next five years will return 24.25% per annum.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Halliburton Co. is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.86 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Co. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.18%, with the float percentage being 86.48%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,313 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 114.41 million shares (or 12.73% of all shares), a total value of $3.77 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.16 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halliburton Co. (HAL) shares are American Balanced Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 39.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.97 million, or about 3.67% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 billion.