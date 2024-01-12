Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s traded shares were 13.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.95% or -$1.29. The 52-week high for the GRFS share is $12.15, that puts it down -52.64 from that peak though still a striking 18.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.44 million shares over the past three months.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GRFS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) registered a -13.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.95% in intraday trading to $7.96 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.05%, and it has moved by -21.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.75%. The short interest in Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is 5.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.32, which implies an increase of 58.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $27.80 respectively. As a result, GRFS is trading at a discount of -249.25% off the target high and -50.75% off the low.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grifols SA ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) shares have gone down -16.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 112.12% against 11.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.67%. While earnings are projected to return 3.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 32.40% per annum.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Grifols SA ADR is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Grifols SA ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.59%, with the float percentage being 48.59%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.52 million shares (or 7.47% of all shares), a total value of $178.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.19 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 5.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $130.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 13.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $122.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.36 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $39.83 million.