Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GRTX): Is It Possible To Be Up 56.46% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares were 5.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.27% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GRTX share is $3.59, that puts it down -1460.87 from that peak though still a striking 60.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $12.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.34 million shares over the past three months.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorpor.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) registered a 17.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.27% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 51.67%, and it has moved by 80.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.03%. The short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) is 1.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.