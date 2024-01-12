For Risk-Tolerant Investors, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares were 15.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CNHI share is $17.98, that puts it down -54.73 from that peak though still a striking 15.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.77. The company’s market capitalization is $15.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.58 million shares over the past three months.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.24. CNHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $CNH/INR.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $11.62 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.35%, and it has moved by 4.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.96%. The short interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 21.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.86, which implies an increase of 21.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.50 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CNHI is trading at a discount of -115.15% off the target high and 1.03% off the low.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNH Industrial NV has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) shares have gone down -22.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.44% against 7.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.57%. While earnings are projected to return 17.81% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.40% per annum.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CNH Industrial NV is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.