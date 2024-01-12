Following Its 52-Week Low, Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ: SERA)’S Share Price Rose 82.06% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 7.19%

During the last session, Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.93% or $1.36. The 52-week high for the SERA share is $9.86, that puts it down -53.82 from that peak though still a striking 82.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $200.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 million shares over the past three months.

Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. SERA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) trade information

Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) registered a 26.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 26.93% in intraday trading to $6.41 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.01%, and it has moved by 48.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 336.35%. The short interest in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sera Prognostics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) shares have gone up 96.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.88% against 3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.10% this quarter and then jump 17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $160k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65k and $100k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.10% and then jump by 60.00% in the coming quarter.

SERA Dividends

Sera Prognostics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA)’s Major holders

Sera Prognostics Inc insiders own 19.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.37%, with the float percentage being 56.60%. Interwest Venture Management Co. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $7.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 6.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.