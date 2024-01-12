Following Its 52-Week Low, Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG)’S Share Price Rose 38.06% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 7.12%

During the recent session, Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.23% or $1.42. The 52-week high for the STNG share is $66.93, that puts it down -2.76 from that peak though still a striking 38.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 998.01K shares over the past three months.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) registered a 2.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.23% in intraday trading to $65.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.71%, and it has moved by 22.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.84%. The short interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG) is 1.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Scorpio Tankers Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) shares have gone up 54.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -8.27% against -9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.10% this quarter and then drop -16.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $337.41 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $311.89 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $493.72 million and $384.43 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -31.70% and then drop by -18.90% in the coming quarter.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Scorpio Tankers Inc is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Scorpio Tankers Inc insiders own 13.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.75%, with the float percentage being 69.12%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 316 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.77 million shares (or 6.93% of all shares), a total value of $178.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $144.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $46.83 million.