Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Stock Jumped 95.18% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the FATE share is $7.08, that puts it down -59.1 from that peak though still a striking 63.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.63. The company’s market capitalization is $438.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.58. FATE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $4.45 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.89%, and it has moved by 95.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.94%. The short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is 10.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.32, which implies an increase of 29.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, FATE is trading at a discount of -192.13% off the target high and 55.06% off the low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fate Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) shares have gone down -9.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.49% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.30% this quarter and then drop -178.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.64 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.2 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.36 million and $58.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -96.30% and then drop by -98.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.32%. While earnings are projected to return 40.98% in 2024.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.