EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Are Up 24.16%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT)’s traded shares were 6.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.75% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the EQT share is $45.23, that puts it down -22.08 from that peak though still a striking 24.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.10. The company’s market capitalization is $15.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.35 million shares over the past three months.

EQT Corp (EQT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.74. EQT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) trade information

EQT Corp (EQT) registered a -1.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.75% in intraday trading to $37.05 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.01%, and it has moved by 0.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.84%. The short interest in EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) is 22.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.16, which implies an increase of 19.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, EQT is trading at a discount of -48.45% off the target high and 19.03% off the low.

EQT Corp (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EQT Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQT Corp (EQT) shares have gone down -5.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -25.72% against -31.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.90% this quarter and then drop -30.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.5 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.97 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.32 billion and $1.89 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.60% and then jump by 4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.45%. While earnings are projected to return -27.23% in 2024, the next five years will return 27.00% per annum.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EQT Corp is 0.59, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.58 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.